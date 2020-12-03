More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium reserve predicted to balloon to nearly half a billion dollars by 2025
The fund is expected to grow to $419 million by mid-2025, according to the budget forecast released this week by state economists.
St. Paul
Gas leak, attempted carjacking follow SUV crash into St. Paul restaurant
"The whole thing is bizarre," said a police spokesman.
Minneapolis
Mpls. council agrees on alternative public safety approach, cuts to police undecided
Members expressed support for broadening the city's approach to public safety — but they still disagree on whether they should cut the police budget to do it.
Local
Leonard 'Skeets' Langley, champion accordion player and music teacher, dies at 77
Langley started playing the accordion when he was 6. By the time he was 11, he was playing professionally.
Local
Charges: Ex-Vikings lineman Hovan drove extremely drunk, child in car
Chris Hovan, a first-round draft choice in 2000, was pulled over in Florida and had a blood-alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit, authorities said.