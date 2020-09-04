More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?
Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 — amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back.
National
State: Lawmaker advocated burning Black Lives Matter houses
A legislator accused of making a Facebook post that advocated burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs is being investigated by the state attorney general and facing calls to resign.
Nation
Laura's coastal cost assessed with drones, satellite images
Hurricane Laura was hardly done ripping across Louisiana before scientists started combing through satellite imagery and drone footage and preparing to survey coastal areas to see what damage was caused by the monster storm.
Variety
Tech sector extends slump, dragging stock market lower again
Stocks are falling again on Wall Street Friday, adding to the market's losses a day after its biggest sell-off since June.The S&P 500 was down…
National
In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting
As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, he's found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr.