National
The Latest: Mobile apps to trace virus get mixed reviews
Mobile apps tracing coronavirus cases were touted as a key part of Europe's plan to beat the coronavirus outbreak.
Home & Garden
Millennial Money: Home costs don't stop at a down payment
some of it questionable, even if you do have an avocado toast habit. Still, it's true that your down payment may be the biggest check you ever write.
National
Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote
Just days after after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons from voting until they've paid off fines, restitution and court fees, Democratic billionaire and former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has stepped in to help them pay off the debts.
Variety
National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin
The National Park Service is trying to identify who mounted a cardboard sign with a racist message and hung a black bear skin over an entrance sign at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Coronavirus
School music programs play on, despite the pandemic
From specialized masks to band practice in the gym, music programs adapt