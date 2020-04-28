More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Mike Pence praises Minnesota but skips mask on Mayo visit
Vice President Mike Pence highlighted Mayo Clinic's coronavirus research and testing efforts, calling them a "whole of Minnesota approach." But he ignored the clinic's request that all visitors don face masks to prevent transmission, including Gov. Tim Walz and others on the tour.
National
Unions seek to join lawsuit challenging stay-at-home order
A group of labor unions asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday for permission to help defend Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order from Republicans who are trying to overturn it.
Coronavirus
Minnesota officers criticize system to share virus information as 'inefficient, ineffective and unsafe'
A coalition of Minnesota law enforcement organizations has asked Gov. Tim Walz to re-examine the process of sharing COVID-19 location information with first responders, calling the current system "inefficient, ineffective and unsafe."
Variety
The Latest: 52 positive cases tied to Wisconsin election
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
National
Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.