Twins
Ober's pitching, Polanco's hitting lead Twins past White Sox 1-0
Four pitchers combined to allow just six hits and Jorge Polanco belted a solo home run as the Twins won two out of three from American League Central-leading Chicago.
California orders COVID shots, testing for schools
California will become the first state in the nation to require all public and private school teachers and staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.
Business
Judge says $1.3-billion defamation suit against Lindell, MyPillow can proceed
The U.S. District judge in D.C. denied request to dismiss lawsuits against Lindell and his allies Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.
Twins
For White Sox, next stop is the Field of Dreams
They'll leave the Twin Cities for an Iowa cornfield and a Thursday game against the Yankees.
Evening forecast: Low of 69; more comfortable, with clear to partly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.