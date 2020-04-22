More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Response to major COVID-19 outbreak in Grand Forks, N.D., raises questions
One of the Midwest's largest COVID-19 hot spots — with 128 confirmed cases, including 11 Minnesota residents — is linked to LM Wind Power.
East Metro
Apartment tenants file class-action suit against landlord and city of New Brighton
Owner's lawyer denies construction hazard claim.
Coronavirus
Minnesota set to test 20,000 COVID-19 samples per day
Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his much-anticipated "moon shot" testing strategy on Wednesday so that Minnesota can fully track the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, which…
Local
Strong winds push 30-foot piles of ice into Lake Mille Lacs backyards
At least one home was damaged by the unexpected arrival.
Coronavirus
Minnesota legislators split over money to prevent eviction 'wave'
DFL housing aid plan would provide $100 million, the GOP's $30 million.