Business
Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than midcareer workers, according to a study released Tuesday by the New…
National
Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa
President Donald Trump portrays the hundreds of people arrested nationwide in protests against racial injustice as violent urban left-wing radicals. But an Associated Press review of thousands of pages of court documents tells a different story.
National
Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID
Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait.
National
DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has put $3 million toward the creation of a national center that will provide training and assistance to help law enforcement agencies prevent the use of excessive force, and officials expressed hope that Minneapolis would be the first city to take advantage of the resource.
National
Altered photo shows Ice Cube, 50 Cent in 'Trump 2020' hats
An altered photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for President Donald Trump circulated widely on social…