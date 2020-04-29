More from Star Tribune
Tesla ekes out 1Q profit, Musk rails against virus measures
Tesla reported that it eked out a first-quarter net profit Wednesday and its CEO went on a rant about the legality of government stay-home orders issued to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
National
The Latest: Italy: App to monitor COVID-19 will be anonymous
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Coronavirus
JBS reopens Worthington plant to kill pigs without processing them
Minnesota's biggest pork processing plant reopened for grim duty: killing pigs without turning them into food. The job will help farmers who are contending with barns that are full and crowded by new pigs being born every day.
Coronavirus
Small-business owners want court to strike down Walz closure orders
Lawsuit says big companies are given unfair advantage under stay-at-home orders in Minnesota.
National
Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide
President Donald Trump erupted at his top political advisers last week when they presented him with worrisome polling data that showed his support eroding in a series of battleground states as his response to the coronavirus comes under criticism.