Vikings
Defiant Zimmer vows to coach Vikings through 2023: 'I'm still ahead of the curve'
Mike Zimmer, 65, isn't retiring anytime soon, but he has to prove himself all over again after one of the worst defensive performances in 60 seasons of Vikings football.
Twins
Homer-happy Twins hit five long balls to rout Royals 9-2
Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco (twice), Nick Gordon and Max Kepler combined for more than 2,000 feet of home runs Saturday night.
Bush calls for nation to unite 20 years after 9/11
Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11.
Gophers
Backup engines: Potts, Irving carry the load for Gophers in 31-26 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Sophomore running back Trey Potts rushed 34 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns while Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving had a long kickoff return to rescue the heavily-favored Gophers.
Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims
The president and his wife shared a moment of silence on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.