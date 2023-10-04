More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Buffalo roundup draws crowd to South Dakota's Custer State Park
South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls rounded up a herd of more than 1,500 bison Friday as part of an annual effort to maintain the health of the species, which has rebounded from near-extinction.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 66, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with some clearing this afternoon. There's a chance of showers early Thursday, with some cooler air on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Video
In dramatic vote, Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker
The vote came after a fiery debate with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who offered the motion to oust the speaker, taking on a line of McCarthy supporters.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; breezy, cloudy, with showers, storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.