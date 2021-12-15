More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Public Housing Agency files to evict 32 tenants amid influx of federal rent help
Renters, who owe anywhere from $145 to more than $14,000, face significant hurdles to find new housing.
Business
As holiday deliveries peak, carriers and trucks fill Minnesota neighborhoods
Parcel carriers are in the middle of their busiest week, and Wednesday was considered the last day to make Christmas orders by regular delivery.
Local
Fatal crash shuts down northbound Hwy. 52 near Pine Island, Minn., for several hours
At least six vehicles were involved in the wreck Wednesday morning, the State Patrol said.
Local
Expert: Potter not justified in using deadly force against Daunte Wright
Seth Stoughton testified that she meant to draw her Taser when she grabbed her firearm instead.
Brooklyn Center PD trainer said he's heard of someone grabbing their Taser instead of their firearm
Prosecutor Matthew Frank countered by asking the trainer how many of those incidents, and the sergeant said he did not know and has never pulled his gun when meaning to grab his Taser.