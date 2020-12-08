More from Star Tribune
World
Pressure mounts on Hungary, Poland to unlock EU stimulus
The German presidency of the EU said Tuesday that further delaying the European Union's landmark 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package would be "irresponsible" as diplomats envisage a solution without Poland and Hungary, the two EU states holding up the measure.
World
AP Interview: EU regulator hopes for 'multiple' vaccines
The executive director of the European Medicines Agency said Tuesday she hopes there might be "multiple" vaccines to help stop the coronavirus pandemic by the end of next year.
World
Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dashed hopes Tuesday of large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate Christmas, saying rising coronavirus infections mean that existing restrictions of a maximum of three visitors per day to people's homes will stay in place over the holidays.
World
Ethiopia's forces shoot at, detain UN staffers in Tigray
Ethiopia's security forces shot at and detained United Nations staffers as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region, a senior official said Tuesday, and he blamed the U.N. staffers for trying to reach areas where "they were not supposed to go."
World
Apple to tighten app privacy, remove apps that don't comply
Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don't comply with a new anti-tracking measure, a company executive and regulators said Tuesday.