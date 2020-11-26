More from Star Tribune
National
With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid
Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get pandemic relief to small business owners, the unemployed, renters and others whose livelihoods have been upended by the widening coronavirus outbreak.
Variety
Minneapolis woman reunited with dog that was lost in Montana
Melissa Buescher, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis, missed a phone call from Billings on Nov. 17 following one of her late-night shifts at the intensive care unit of a children's hospital.
Variety
Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning
They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. As she prepared to answer a call, someone poured tobacco juice in her boots. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear.
Celebrities
Champion Ken Jennings will be first interim 'Jeopardy!' host
"Jeopardy!" record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.
Variety
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
The coronavirus testing numbers that have guided much of the nation's response to the pandemic are likely to be erratic over the next week or so, experts said Friday, as fewer people get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and testing sites observe shorter hours.