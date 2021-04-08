More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Breathing expert at Chauvin trial: 'It's like the left side is in a vise'
A medical expert testified in the Derek Chauvin murder trial that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen late last spring as the now-fired Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck. Cause of death has provided a sharp divide between the state and the defense.
Local
Breathing expert: Floyd died from lack of oxygen under Chauvin
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago physician who has specialized in respiratory and critical care medicine for decades, said he has reviewed much of the evidence and concluded that "Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. This caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused a [pulseless electrical activity] arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop."
Local
Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen
George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned facedown on the pavement with his hands cuffed behind him, a medical expert testified Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial.
Local
Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind
Republican Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday that he's trying again to beat longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a district that former President Donald Trump carried twice.
Duluth
Green Bay pastor appointed to serve the Diocese of Duluth
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth could finally have a new bishop in place next month following the 2019 death of its longtime leader and the resignation of his chosen replacement.