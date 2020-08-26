More from Star Tribune
Music
Virtual entertainment picks: Metallica, sketch comedy, bluesman Big George Jackson
Metallica plays a drive-in movie concert. Plus: Minnesota State of Unfair, Blues Fest Live.
Movies
MTV Movie Awards go virtual: 10 best things to watch, read or listen to this week
MTV's party leads our weekly picks to expand your personal playlist.
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.91%
U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes.
National
Pelsoi, Meadows to talk virus aid, but outlook dim for deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were set to discuss a stalled COVID-19 aid package but the outlook for any swift resolution appeared bleak as President Donald Trump's team and congressional Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise.
National
Trump sends in agents as Albuquerque struggles with crime
At the start of another summer weekend of bloodshed, Albuquerque police officers were called after midnight to a park where they found a screaming teenage girl beside her boyfriend's bullet-ridden body.