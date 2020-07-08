More from Star Tribune
Twins
Buxton is back to provide coverage in center field — without collisions
Byron Buxton missed the final two months of last season, and was easing back into regular work this spring when the pandemic shut down training camps. Now, there's no mistaking his readiness.
Wolves
AP Source: Kawhi Leonard's arrival at Disney will be delayed
A person with knowledge of the situation says that Kawhi Leonard did not accompany the Los Angeles Clippers on their flight to Central Florida on…
Lynx
Former Dream star Angel McCoughtry speaks about Kelly Loeffler, WNBA season
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who also co-owns the Dream, released a letter Tuesday objecting to the WNBA's plans to honor and participate in the "Black Lives Matter" movement during its coming season.
Vikings
MLS returns to action after poignant moment of silence
Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer's return to action Wednesday night.
Twins
The Latest: D-Backs' Guerra returns after negative test
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Junior Guerra has returned to the team after missing…