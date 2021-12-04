More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul to host federal civil rights trial for ex-Minneapolis cops in Floyd's death
The decision raises concerns of St. Paul officials.
Bond set at $1 million after Michigan parents enter pleas
James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom.
Vikings
Nwangwu has the speed. What else can he bring to the Vikings?
Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in only five games. Now he might have a growing role in the running game with Dalvin Cook out on Sunday.
Vikings
Neal's 3-2 Pitch: Look for Mattison to cook against Lions defense
The Vikings are fortunate to have a talented backup to Dalvin Cook, and an Alexander Mattison-led attack should work just fine against Detroit.
Vikings
On the NFL: Being good isn't a prerequisite for reaching the NFL playoffs
The Vikings might not be very good, but this season they might not have to be to get a chance in the postseason.