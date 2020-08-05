More from Star Tribune
Southwest light rail federal funding advances to Congress
Federal grant of $929 million would pay for nearly half the $2 billion price tag.
Duluth
As mines signal a return to work, a sigh of relief for Minnesota Power
Nearly all the taconite mines sidelined by the pandemic are resuming production.
South Metro
Twin Cities YMCA announces name change to YMCA of the North
The YMCA has a new name, switching from the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to the YMCA of the North to be more inclusive…
St. Paul
Folks rush to help after pitbull found tied to tree, with mouth wired shut
Humane Society of the United States offered a $5,000 reward for tips that might lead authorities to those who left Riptide for dead.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Charter Commission will vote today on plan to remake police
The Charter Commission could block the City Council's proposal from getting on this year's ballot.