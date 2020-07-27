More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Polosi urges action on coronavirus relief
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is imploring Republicans and the White House to come quickly to the negotiating table with Democrats over the next coronavirus relief package to prevent unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium from expiring for millions of Americans.
National
Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus
President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.
National
Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters
The U.S. Park Police began the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning to demonstrators, immediately after…
National
On Portland's streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides
The party at the Salmon Street Springs fountain, a riverfront landmark in the heart of Portland, was just getting started.
Nation
US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag found with loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early Monday morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.