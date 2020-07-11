More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Nepal to allow flights to resume next month
Nepal's government has decided to resume both domestic and international flights next month.
Variety
Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?It depends on where you live and the precautions you and the gym take.If…
National
Chicago restaurateur joins mission to feed America's hungry
Before coronavirus arrived, Manish Mallick's trips to this city's South Side had been limited to attending graduate classes at the University of Chicago.
National
US sanctions Chinese companies over Muslim abuse complaints
The U.S. government has imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China's Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.
National
ACLU and lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer sued Attorney General William Barr and the Bureau of Prisons director Monday, saying he's being unjustly held behind bars to stop him from finishing a book that criticizes Trump.