St. Cloud
2-vehicle crash in central Minnesota kills one person, injures two others
A pickup truck hit a car from behind about 6:35 a.m. Thursday.
West Metro
Maple Grove woman claiming she killed abuser in self-defense wins appeal
The Minnesota Court of Appeals court said a jury instruction misstated the definition of "imminent" regarding the danger she was facing.
Politics
Republicans attempt to limit governor's temporary housing costs
The state is spending more than $17,000 a month to house Walz's family during a renovation project.
Coronavirus
Minnesota organizes long COVID response as pandemic trends improve
Prevalence might be declining, according to federal survey data, but long COVID is still causing substantial and prolonged disabilities in Minnesotans.
St. Cloud
Residents evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails, burns in western Minn.
About eight cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup jumped the tracks just after 1 a.m. Thursday.