Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
World
Australian leader says US-China war no longer inconceivable
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday his government held a less dramatic view of U.S.-China strategic tensions than a predecessor who warned of a potential "hot war" before U.S. presidential elections in November.
World
With renewed US backing, Guaidó pushes anti-Maduro fight
The challenge in ousting President Nicolás Maduro has only increased, Juan Guaidó said Tuesday as the Trump administration vowed its continued recognition of the opposition leader as the nation's interim president, even if his coalition loses control of congress — its last major stronghold.
National
Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'
President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they "seem to feel" the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a "terrible attack" likely caused by a bomb.
World
A glance at Sri Lanka and its parliamentary elections
Sri Lankans vote in parliamentary elections Wednesday that are expected to strengthen President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's grip on power. His party has campaigned for a strong government that will enable Rajapaksa to fulfill his presidential election pledges. Parts of the party are also calling for a two-thirds majority in Parliament so it can amend the constitution to restore presidential powers curbed by a 2015 constitutional change. The opposition party has focused on providing relief to those undergoing economic hardships because of the pandemic.