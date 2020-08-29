More from Star Tribune
Movies
Movies are slowly coming back – but can Hollywood and theaters stay in business?
Industry veterans say theaters won't get back to normal any time soon.
Variety
This northeast Minneapolis takeout spot is making 'perfect' tortillas
Nixta chef Gustavo Romero focuses on the art and science of Mexican cuisine.
TV & Media
Bill Hudson, WCCO's 'newsroom dad,' announces his retirement
The world-traveling TV reporter will sign off Friday.
National
Arizona student group slammed for raising money for gunman
A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to the 17-year-old gunman who fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin.
National
Health experts decry Trump's shunning of virus rules
Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump's largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event on the White House lawn, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others.