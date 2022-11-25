More from Star Tribune
Politics
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
When President Joe Biden speaks about the "scourge" of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons.
Nation
Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees
Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure.
Sports
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country's World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket.
Business
Stocks waver on Wall Street, still on track for weekly gains
Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes are on track to notch weekly gains.
Business
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
Mexico's domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism.