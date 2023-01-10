More from Star Tribune
Politics Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Minneapolis Charges: Man on 9th floor threw dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
Nfl
49ers' Shanahan, Jaguars' Pederson lead NFL Coach of the Year race
Mark Craig's On the NFL: Kyle Shanahan lost top two quarterbacks, but San Francisco keeps winning. Doug Pederson turned a woeful Jacksonville into a playoff team.
Wild
Wild play 40th game vs. New York Rangers at full strength at last
Mats Zuccarello, Jordan Greenway and Marc-Andre Fleury were among the players back in the lineup after brief absences
Twins
Correa, Twins agree to six-year, $200M deal with extensions — pending physical
Despite taking a pay cut from last season, the deal will keep Carlos Correa among the 10 highest-paid players in MLB. It also includes up to four additional years based on plate appearances and staying healthy.
www.startribune.com
Bird flu, soaring costs cause egg prices to skyrocket
Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up. That's because prices have more than doubled over the past year or so.
Twins
Neal: Correa returning is a victory for Twins
Who wins in this deal? Carlos Correa does. The Twins do. Other Twins players do, too. The Mets and AL Central competitors: Sorry, you lost.