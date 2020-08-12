More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis sees highest primary turnout in over 50 years
Statewide turnout also was strong, which officials attributed to the popularity of absentee votes cast because of the pandemic. The final tally likely won't be known until late Thursday or Friday morning.
Progressives shake up DFL incumbents in Minnesota
DFL legislators ousted in primary see progressive convictions not enough to hold off youth, energy.
Primary election results yield interesting fall suburban contests
Among the noteworthy mayoral contests: The incumbent and a past one will face off in Maplewood.
Police: Box truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 7 injured
A box truck rear-ended a school bus that had stopped Wednesday to unload students in rural southeast Georgia, leaving at least six students and the bus driver injured, police said. Authorities said the injured truck driver died later in a hospital.
Minn. Senate GOP blasts Walz over pandemic powers, ousts labor chief
The move represented a sharp and unexpected rebuke to the DFL governor during the Legislature's third special session.