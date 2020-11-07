More from Star Tribune
Minnesotans hope for healing with Biden: 'Stop the hate'
Minnesotans on both sides of the political divide held out hope that President-elect Joe Biden can help America come together again.
National
Trump defied gravity; now falls back to earth, future TBD
Donald Trump, who defied political gravity with his extraordinary rise from reality star and businessman to the presidency, has fallen back to earth.
National
EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden
WHY AP CALLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FOR BIDEN:As Election Day ground on into "election week," it became increasingly clear that Democrat Joe Biden would oust…
National
2020 Latest: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton congratulate Biden
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Biden wins, vowing new direction for divided US
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.