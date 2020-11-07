More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow'
With coronavirus cases running rampant in the Dakotas and elected leaders refusing to forcefully intervene, the burden of pushing people to take the virus seriously has increasingly been put on the families of those killed.
National
EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden
WHY AP CALLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FOR BIDEN:As Election Day ground on into "election week," it became increasingly clear that Democrat Joe Biden would oust…
National
2020 Latest: Western allies congratulate new president-elect
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the U.S. Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there.
National
Dance parties and champagne: celebrating election's end
honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.