More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Environmental groups challenge Ohio gas storage permits
Environmental groups have asked an Ohio appeals court to revoke drilling permits granted by a state agency for construction of massive underground salt caverns to store natural gas liquids along the Ohio River, according to a lawsuit.
Local
Minn. Gov. Tim Walz faces another lawsuit over mask mandate
A group of 16 individuals, churches and businesses are suing Gov. Tim Walz over statewide mask mandate for indoor spaces.
National
Panel grills commerce chief over Line 3 oil pipeline appeal
A member of Gov. Tim Walz's cabinet faced sharp questioning at a confirmation hearing Friday for approving an appeal over a controversial pipeline project in a dispute that could cost him his job.
National
Watchdog: Census lacks door knockers needed for 2020 count
The U.S. Census Bureau is short by more than 25% of the door knockers needed for the 2020 census, according to its watchdog agency, and it's about to let go of its least productive census takers.
National
Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or high-speed sorting machines that have been removed.