Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building
Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement.
The Latest: Japan governor says travel campaign too soon
The governor of Iwate in northern Japan has criticized the national government's "GoTo" campaign to encourage travel with discounts, noting the growing number of coronavirus cases.
Harris' dual identities challenge America's race labels
It was just 20 years ago that the U.S. census began to allow Americans to identify as more than one race. And now, the country…
US faces opposition to demand to 'snap back' Iran sanctions
The Trump administration ran into immediate opposition after its top diplomat officially informed the United Nations it is demanding the restoration of all U.N. sanctions on Iran, with allies and opponents declaring the U.S. action illegal and doomed to failure.
Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night with a vow to be a unifying "ally of the light" who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump's tenure.