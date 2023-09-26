More from Star Tribune
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to 'stick with it'
The visit came as the work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, in a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 59 and mostly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 67, mostly cloudy with chances of rain
Monday brought a record-breaking 1.9 inches of rain at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, but we're still 4½ inches below average for the year. There's a chance of showers, with a warmup on the way.
Nation
Young fishers, a rarity in an aging industry
The high cost of entry for access rights and equipment and the increasing unpredictability of fish stocks due to human-caused climate change deters many people from starting a long term career in the field.
Weather
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 26