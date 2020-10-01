More from Star Tribune
President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. The results come after senior aide Hope Hicks felt mild COVID-19 symptoms as she returned from Trump's rally in Duluth and tested positive.
Statement from Trump's doctor on president's virus diagnosis
Text of a statement from Sean Conley, physician to the president:
California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires
California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 30 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record.
Denying, defending and numb: Voters not moved by Trump taxes
Danielle Fairbank closed the tailgate of her fire-engine red pickup truck in a Target parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and offered a hearty "Fake news!" to dismiss reports that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in income taxes in 2017.
Why Trump doesn't want to talk about abortion rights
President Donald Trump doesn't want to talk about abortion.