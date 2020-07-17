More from Star Tribune
How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over…
National
California governor outlines strict guidelines for schools
California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
National
Pritzker: Illinois speaker 'must resign' if allegations true
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan "must resign" if allegations of corruption are true against the fellow Democrat long considered the state's most powerful lawmaker.
National
Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU on Friday said "should concern everyone in the United States."
National
Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech
Vice President Mike Pence stepped up attacks on Joe Biden with an aggressive speech Friday in the birthplace of the Republican Party, casting the election in under four months as a choice "between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline."