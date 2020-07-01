More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Africa's cases pass 400,000; over 10,000 dead
Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 400,000 and deaths have crossed 10,000 as health officials warn the pandemic is picking up speed on the continent of 1.3 billion people.
Minneapolis
Floyd's uncle pushes to strip Confederate flag from police logo in S.D.
Selwyn Jones is facing some resistance in his little South Dakota town of Gettysburg.
National
Analysis: What Trump leaves unspoken carries consequences
President Donald Trump seems to rarely leave a thought unspoken.
National
Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans
They didn't like it when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized John McCain for being captured in combat. They were angrier when Trump, as commander in chief, abandoned Kurdish allies in the Middle East. And they were upset again last month when he threatened to deploy troops against American protesters.
National
Trump's two Russias confound coherent US policy
When it comes to Russia, the Trump administration just can't seem to make up its mind.