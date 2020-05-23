More from Star Tribune
Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash
Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Texas.
National
In rural California community, officials slow reopening
Humboldt County on California's North Coast was among the first in the state to get the governor's green light to open up restaurants and stores after a two-month statewide coronavirus lockdown.
National
The Latest: Pasta factory in Spokane reports virus oubtreak
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged U.S. states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Yet many Americans remained cautious as the number of confirmed cases nationwide passed 1.6 million.
Coronavirus
Minnesota Poll: Stay-at-home rules get support from a majority
More than two-thirds of Minnesotans say they won't return to normal rhythms of daily life, and many believe the worst is yet to come, according to a new Minnesota Poll.