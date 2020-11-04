More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin Democrats sweating out GOP supermajority push
Wisconsin Democrats waited anxiously on Wednesday to see if they had blocked a Republican attempt to build legislative supermajorities that would negate Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers and allow them to advance their agenda at will over the upcoming session.
National
Montana goes red; it's status quo in other governor races
Montana is getting a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years, but voters decided against partisan changes in the 10 other states where…
Politics
Hagedorn declares victory in Minnesota's First Congressional District
Jim Hagedorn was leading DFLer Dan Feehan, but the race had not been called yet by Wednesday morning.
National
2020 Latest: McConnell says it'll take while to count votes
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator
Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.