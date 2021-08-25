More from Star Tribune
World
Women's rights activist recounts pain of leaving Afghanistan
Zarifa Ghafari was a shining example of the new Afghanistan that many of the nation's people hoped would emerge after years of Taliban rule: a young female mayor appointed in a country where women's rights were suppressed under the hardline Islamist group.
World
German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war
A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week.
World
Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is "closing fast."
World
Spain tightens fertilizer rules after dead fish clog lagoon
Spanish authorities are expanding a ban on harmful fertilizers around a saltwater lagoon on the country's Mediterranean coast, where over the past 10 days several tons of dead fish have washed up.
World
Japan further expands virus emergency areas as cases surge
Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday for a second week in a row, adding eight more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country's health care system.