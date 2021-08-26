More from Star Tribune
Local Owatonna man pleads guilty to weapons charge in threats over pro-Trump rally at Minnesota Capitol
Twins
Series preview: Milwaukee Brewers at Twins
The teams meet Friday through Sunday at Target Field in the latest edition of the interstate rivalry.
Twins
Twins rookie Gordon enjoyed playing in his dad's old haunts
Nick Gordon's father, Tom, once pitched for the Yankees and Red Sox, so he enjoyed visiting those ballparks. He also was a big fan of Derek Jeter.
Gophers
Former Gophers lineman sues U over concussion treatment
Josh Campion's suit alleges that Gophers doctors and trainers increased his injury risk by giving him unprescribed pain killers.
Biden says Kabul attackers 'will pay'
Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden says the slain U.S. service members were "engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."
Gophers
Gophers volleyball is back with Top 10 battles, NCAA title aspirations
Hugh McCutcheon's No. 7-ranked team faces a monster nonconference schedule, but he believes those matches can set the stage for Big Ten play, and beyond.