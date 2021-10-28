More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu will take over kick return duties
The fourth-round draft pick, who was injured in the first preseason game, will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Outdoors
Hitting 1,000: Ron Schara's 'Minnesota Bound' approaches milestone episode
The former Star Tribune columnist turned the show into a staple for so many viewers across Minnesota.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; low clouds and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Minnesota's drought shows signs of easing with steady rain
For the first time since spring, more than 1/10th of the state — primarily in southwestern Minnesota — is no longer abnormally dry. The north still is seeing dry conditions.
Big Oil denies spreading myths on climate change
Oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about climate change dangers.