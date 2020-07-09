More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Pentagon: US will respond if Russia bounty reports are true
Top Pentagon leaders told Congress on Thursday that reports of Russia offering Taliban militants bounties for killing Americans were not corroborated by defense intelligence agencies, but said they are looking into it and the U.S. will respond if necessary.
National
Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump
Democrat Joe Biden turned his campaign against President Donald Trump toward the economy Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises.
Business
Biden proposes $400 billion 'Buy American' plan
The Democrat has proposed using the federal government's regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.
Minneapolis
Union push at Tattersall Distilling upends Minn. craft beverage industry
Owners of distilleries and breweries are closely following the union push at Tattersall.
Variety
The Latest: New Mexico closes state parks, suspends sports
New Mexico authorities will halt indoor restaurant service, close state parks to nonresidents and suspend autumn contact sports at schools in response to surging coronavirus infections in the state and in neighboring Texas and Arizona.