The Latest: Hong Kong to close more schools to fight virus
Hong Kong has suspended in-person classes for lower primary school students after the city's top health official said the coronavirus situation in the territory was rapidly deteriorating.
Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate.
Trump's election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors
When President Donald Trump sends lawyers to court, it seems he's not sending his best.Fighting to challenge an election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden,…
EXPLAINER: A look at Trump's long-shot legal challenges
As President Donald Trump continues to push falsehoods about the election, his legal team has so far failed to gain any traction in court without…
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In exactly two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.