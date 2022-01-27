President Joe Biden on Thursday affirmed his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was "long overdue." He praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as a model public servant and promised a nominee by the end of February.

