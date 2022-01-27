More from Star Tribune
Voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena
A Nebraska-based voting machine company told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information.
World
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
The Kremlin said Thursday that there was "little ground for optimism" in resolving the crisis over Ukraine after the U.S. rejected Russia's main demands, but that dialogue was still possible.
Politics
Biden pledges to pick Black woman for Supreme Court
President Joe Biden on Thursday affirmed his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was "long overdue." He praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as a model public servant and promised a nominee by the end of February.
Nation
Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies
It was a classic Russian power play with echoes of Cold War gamesmanship.
Business
Mexican town protects forest from avocado growers, cartels
Regular citizens have taken the fight against illegal logging into their own hands in the pine-covered mountains of western Mexico, where loggers clear entire hillsides for avocado plantations that drain local water supplies and draw drug cartels hungry for extortion money.