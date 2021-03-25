More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Boys' hockey state tournament field set after Thursday night sectional finals
Maple Grove thumped Centennial while Little Falls and East Grand Forks both won in overtime to reach the state tournament.
Wild
Badly outshot, Wild defies odds to shut out Blues
St. Louis held a 37-11 edge in shots, but Cam Talbot stopped them all and Marcus Johansson and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota in its franchise-record 11th consecutive home victory.
Biden pledges 200M shots in first 100 days
Biden announced the new goal in his first formal news conference since his term began.
Twins
Souhan: In face of a silly rule, Twins sending Kirilloff down was right move
The Twins were prudent in delaying the start of the outfielder's service time.
Puck Drop
Zmolek brothers aim to make mark in NCAA tournament
Riese, a senior captain for Minnesota State Mankato, and Will, a sophomore for Bemidji State, are in the hockey tournament together for the first time, a thrill for their father, Doug, a former Gophers standout.