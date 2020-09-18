More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Georgia's Fulton County works to avoid another vote debacle
Twice delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia's primary election earlier this year was marred by dysfunction: Hourslong wait times at polling places. Absentee ballots that never arrived. Votes cast after midnight.
National
New Minneapolis council member gives voice to diverse ward
Before he became Minneapolis' newest City Council member, Jamal Osman taught a mental health first aid course designed to help people in crisis. Among his students over 3 1/2 years: police officers.
National
Sen. Graham's challenge: Fill a court seat and save his own
Few members of the Republican Party have taken a political journey as long as Lindsey Graham's, from ridiculing Donald Trump as a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" to becoming one of the president's fiercest defenders in Congress, as well as a regular golf partner.
National
Law and order vs. health care as Dems, GOP vie for suburbs
In Republican hands for 28 years but now up for grabs, a suburban Missouri congressional district hugging St. Louis has become a lab for what each party considers one of its most lethal political weapons.
National
Douglas statue comes down, but Lincoln had racist views, too
With the nation racing to come to grips with centuries of racial sins, officials plan to remove the Capitol lawn statue of Stephen A. Douglas, whose forceful 19th century politics helped forge modern-day Illinois but who also profited from slavery.