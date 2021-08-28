More from Star Tribune
Biden: 'Pay attention and be prepared' for Ida
Biden called Ida "very dangerous" at the start of a virtual briefing on storm preparations.
Sports
Reusse: True 'old school' pro wrestling topped anything the new AEW has to offer
It was suggested that All Elite Wrestling could bring back the idea of villains and heroes. But we're not having it.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; severe thunderstorm possible; humid with plenty of clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR to hold special teal season, despite drought's effect on ducks
A five-day "experiment'' teal hunt begins Sept. 4. No one knows how many hunters will go afield seeking these early migrating ducks, nor how many teal the waterfowlers might see, or shoot.
Featured Columns
Medcalf: In Minn., boarding school trauma inflicted on Indigenous communities must be acknowledged
Native American history has been buried by a country that knows it cannot be discussed without the admission of complicity.