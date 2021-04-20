More from Star Tribune
Nation
Latest: Klobuchar seeks 'true justice' for Black Americans
The Latest on the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a suburban Minneapolis police officer during a traffic stop April 11 (all times local):
Nation
Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester
Andrew Brown Jr.'s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. He was quick to crack a joke at the family gatherings he tried not to miss after losing both of his parents. He encouraged his children to make good grades even though he dropped out of high school himself. Above all, he was determined to give them a better life than he had.
Business
Mexico's drought reaches critical levels as lakes dry up
Drought conditions now cover 85% of Mexico, and residents of the nation's central region said Thursday that lakes and reservoirs are simply drying up, including the country's second-largest body of fresh water.
Local
State police licensing board to adopt policy on protest response, ban white supremacist affiliation
POST Board changes mirror police reform bills still pending in Legislature.
Business
Texting option weighed for upcoming '988' suicide hotline
Recognizing that many Americans rely on texting, U.S. regulators are weighing whether to require that phone companies allow people to text a suicide hotline.