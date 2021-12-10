More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Mike Zimmer 'grouchy' after reviewing Vikings' cornerback play vs. Pittsburgh
The Vikings used a three-corner rotation opposite Patrick Peterson, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made them pay in the second half
Vikings
Vikings surprise Prior Lake student who was target of racist video with Super Bowl tickets
The Prior Lake teen who was the target of a racist video last month got a big surprise from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.…
Puck Drop
'Road to the Winter Classic 2022' episode puts Spurgeon in spotlight
The TNT network series is part of the run-up to the NHL Winter Classic game on Jan. 1 between the Wild and Blues at Target Field.
Local
Carleton, St. Olaf colleges to require COVID-19 booster shot for students and employees
Colleges cite waning immunity, risk of new variants.
Variety
Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78
Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78.