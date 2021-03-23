More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16
Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 to help No. 1 seed UConn beat eighth-seeded Syracuse 83-47 on Tuesday night and advance to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Biden: North Korea missile tests 'no new wrinkle'
President Joe Biden is shrugging off short-range missile tests conducted by North Korea over the weekend.
Gophers
Johnson wants Gophers to be gritty, confident team with an edge
New men's basketball coach Ben Johnson's ideal players will have the skills to shoot, but the unselfishness to pass to teammates with better opportunities.
Randball
Whalen's advice for Johnson: 'Grow and foster relationships' in state
New Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson is going to get a lot of unsolicited advice in the coming days, weeks and months. But this is a voice he should heed.
Outdoors
4,000 runners will hit streets in this fall's Twin Cities Marathon
Twin Cities in Motion announced Tuesday that marathon registration will open at 10 a.m. on April 8. The race is set for Oct. 3.