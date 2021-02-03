More from Star Tribune
Biden meets with Democrats on COVID-19 relief
President Joe Biden held an Oval Office meeting with Democratic senators Wednesday as the White House and Republicans remain deadlocked over a COVID rescue plan.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 positivity lowest since July
Roughly one in 50 Minnesotans have completed two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccine.
Twins
Wayne Terwilliger, who coached for Twins and St. Paul Saints, dies at 95
The Michigan native known as "Twig" was the first base coach for the Twins when they won World Series titles in 1987 and 1991.
U.S. Capitol officer who died after riot lies in honor
Slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the building he died defending.