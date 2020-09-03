More from Star Tribune
Death of longtime mayor from COVID-19 stuns Alabama town
It seemed like Billy Joe Driver, 84, was always around in this Alabama city after 36 years as mayor.
AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.
Asia Today: India adds another 83K, nears 2nd-most in world
The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world.
Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as "losers" and "suckers."
Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Black man's death
Not five minutes after police slipped a "spit hood" over Daniel Prude's head, the 41-year-old Black man went limp. A week later, he was taken off life support.